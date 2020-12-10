The Elders Of Zion.

If you didn’t know that you are in a war, then its about time you learn. For those who have not read/heard this jewish manual on how to take over the world, it is a must read/hear. Some jews have declared war on all of mankind, and their ‘book’ lays out the plan on achieving that delusional, psychopathic goal. Remember, these protocols are the inevitable result of centuries of ruthless, hate-filled, racist people following the brainwashing war book, know as the Talmud. The Talmud Unmasked By Rev. I. B. Pranaitis 1892 (+ Book) The ‘NWO’ = Jew World Order JWO. Note it took these Talmudic jews at least 1,500 years to produce the Protocols, after being kicked out over 1,000 times. Some may say that this is indicative of how stupid some jews are. Nevertheless, everything bad/immoral/degenerate you see happening today, (eg attack on tradition, attack on family, wars, protests, etc) is explained in the protocols. Since the start of this audiobook refers to the Bolshevicks (Jews), keep in mind that during the Russian Bolshevik revolution, Jews marched in the streets singing ‘The song of the destroyers’. A song written in the spirit of the Talmud. ‘We shall burn everything. We shall destroy everything. We shall wipe everything from the face of the earth. We shall extinguish the old sun. We shall ignite a new sun.' For those who have not read/heard this jewish manual on how to take over the world, it is a must read/hear. Some jews have declared war on all of mankind, and their ‘book’ lays out the plan on achieving that delusional, psychopathic goal. Remember, these protocols are the inevitable result of centuries of ruthless, hate-filled, racist people following the brainwashing war book, know as the Talmud. 00:00:00 Introduction 00:28:50 Protocol I - The Basic Doctrine 00:41:07 Protocol II - Economic Wars 00:44:56 Protocol III - Methods of Conquest 00:55:23 Protocol IV - Materialism Replaces Religion 00:59:41 Protocol V - Despotism and Modern Progress 01:07:37 Protocol VI - Take-Over Technique 01:10:37 Protocol VII - World-Wide Wars 01:13:06 Protocol VIII - Provisional Government 01:15:43 Protocol IX - Re-education 01:21:46 Protocol X - Preparing for Power 01:34:39 Protocol XI - The Totalitarian State 01:38:48 Protocol XII - Control of the Press 01:50:14 Protocol XIII - Distractions 01:54:02 Protocol XIV - Assault on Religion 01:57:36 Protocol XV - Ruthless Suppression 02:15:53 Protocol XVI - Brainwashing 02:20:37 Protocol XVII - Abuse of Authority 02:26:28 Protocol XVIII - Arrest of Opponents 02:30:52 Protocol XIX - Rulers and People 02:32:45 Protocol XX - Financial Programme 02:47:46 Protocol XXI - Loans and Credit 02:52:04 Protocol XXII - Power of Gold 02:54:45 Protocol XXIII - Instilling Obedience 02:57:40 Protocol XXIV - Qualities of the Ruler 03:01:28 Commentary

* https://www.freedomofspeechtwentyfirstcentury.com/2020/12/the-protocols-of-elders-of-zion.html

* The "Chosen People" of...? https://www.brighteon.com/ba81c6ce-a0e2-4041-b023-15eb03198472



