Masonic: Open Air Prison

Freemasonry have been involved in almost or practically in everything. Movies, Music, Education, Video games, Sports, Politics, Military, Wars, Space, Religion, Media, Science, History, etc.

*Symbols & Numbers will be their downfall*.

*James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7

*The "Chosen People" of...? https://www.brighteon.com/ba81c6ce-a0e2-4041-b023-15eb03198472







