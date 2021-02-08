James Traficant: Straight Talking.

James A. Traficant - (1941-2014) was one of the last honest and freedom loving Americans to serve in Congress. Traficant was one of the few to speak out about 'Israel’s stranglehold on American politics'. The world lost a great man. We the People carry on in his name. A former US Congressman and former Sheriff in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was leading Project Freedom USA to end the;

*IRS

*Divorce the FED

*Restore honest money to the US and our Nation’s destiny to the American people.

**FYI:

The audio gets distorted between 24:25 to 25:16 minutes.

*https://www.projectfreedomusa.org/



*The Beginning of 9/11 (vol.1)

https://www.brighteon.com/bca430e8-d6fe-433e-8f3e-415afdf4cf99

*911 Predictions / Predictive Programming | Were there Planes?

https://www.brighteon.com/810bbb62-cd34-484c-b859-262061d73526

*The Ultimate 9/11: Israel Terror. (Vol.2). https://www.brighteon.com/3700722c-8caf-45ca-8534-91b6573eeb64

*The Apollo Affair https://www.brighteon.com/b542afb8-b0a9-4ae4-99b1-716dd3701b2b







