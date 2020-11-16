The Apollo Affair was a 1965 incident in which a US company, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC), in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Apollo and Parks Township, Pennsylvania was investigated for losing 200–600 pounds of highly enriched uranium, with suspicions that it had gone to Israel's nuclear weapons program.





*Unit 8200 - The Devil Is In The Details. https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6

*The Beginning of 9/11 (vol.1) https://www.brighteon.com/bca430e8-d6fe-433e-8f3e-415afdf4cf99

*James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7







