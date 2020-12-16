The Ultimate 9/11: Israel Terror. (Vol.2).

This Documentary will blow your mind.

Divided In To 11 Crucial Parts and Spanning 17 Hours Plus It Takes You On An Unforgettable Journey That Leaves No Name Unaccounted For, No Stone Left Unturned. Exposing The Who And Why Behind 9/11. The Beginning On That Fateful Day On September 11th 2001 That We Will Never, Ever Forget.

*Part 1: September 11th. and The Twin Towers. [Running Time - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]

**Split In Two Sections: -September 11th - 00:00 - 1:05:55 -The Twin Towers - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46

*Part 2: Eyewitness Accounts On The Day Of 9/11. [Running Time - 53 Minutes] Begins At 2:13:50 *Part 3: Building 7 - The Smoking Gun Of 9/11. [Running Time - 1 Hour 15 Minutes] Begins At 3:07:12

*Part 4: The Removal Of Steel And Usage Of Thermite/Thermate [Running Time - 1 Hour 11 Minutes] Begins At 4:22:03

*Part 5: What Happened To United Airlines Flight 93 [Running Time - 54 Minutes] Begins At 5:33:28

*Part 6: What Really Struck The Pentagon On 9/11 [Running Time - 1 Hour 45 Minutes] Begins At 6:27:48

*Part 7: Planes Or No Planes On 9/11 Thats The Question [Running Time - 1 Hour 58 Minutes] Begins At 8:12:50 *Part 8: "Lucky" Larry Silverstein and His Dermatologist. [Running Time - 1 Hour] Begins At 10:10:36

*Part 9: The Five Dancing Israeli's and The 'art Students' [Running Time - 1 Hour 15 Minutes] Begins At 11:10:36

*Part 10: Netanyahu Pnac & The Greater Israel Project [Running Time - 2 Hours 20 Minutes] Begins At 12:26:05

*Part 11: Cui Bono From 9/11. - Who Really Did 9/11? [Running Time - 3 Hours 7 Minutes] Begins At 14:45:18

*Creator/Produced By: Harry_Knowledge123

*Release Date: August 2020

★ The Beginning of 9/11 (vol.1)

https://www.brighteon.com/bca430e8-d6fe-433e-8f3e-415afdf4cf99

* 911 Predictions / Predictive Programming | Were there Planes?

https://www.brighteon.com/810bbb62-cd34-484c-b859-262061d73526

* James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7

*The Apollo Affair https://www.brighteon.com/b542afb8-b0a9-4ae4-99b1-716dd3701b2b



