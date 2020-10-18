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Sons of Kain: War Crimes.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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469 views • October 18, 2020

This is a rare documentary from 2004 by Honest Media Today. It uses highly graphic and disturbing photographs and footage to reveal the true extent of Zionist War crimes, and documents the tens of thousands of Palestians who have been decapitated, slaughtered, or displaced at the hands of murderous. It also covers other Jewish-perpetrated atrocities like the Deir Yassin massacre, the Lavon Affair, the King David hotel bombing, the USS Liberty attack and the brutal crimes of  Baruch Goldstein. Near the end of the film, you will also learn how some Jewish terrorists go as far as kidnapping non-Jewish children, murdering them and harvesting their organs. 

 2004 Documentary By:  Honest Media. 


 *The Not So Chosen People (part.1)*:

https://www.brighteon.com/79779b80-cec2-49c6-8c3c-4de2f812b78f

*The Invention of the Jewish People: 

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd

*The "Chosen People" of...? https://www.brighteon.com/ba81c6ce-a0e2-4041-b023-15eb03198472



Keywords
childrenrapeabuseromanpedophiliachristianjewschurchgenocidecatholicchildsexslaverysacrificeeuropeorthodoxcrucifixionbanksbloodritualskidnaprussianlibelholacustkabals
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