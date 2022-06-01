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WILL SMITH THE SCRIPTED SLAP AND ITS ALL BEEN DONE LONG BEFORE! - SAME SCRIPT DIFFERENT PUPPETS! ALL HELLIWOOD DISTRACTIONS!
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226 views • June 01, 2022
BREAKING!!!!! STOP EVERYTHING BOOM!!! - MONKEYPOX IS PART OF FAUCIS AND RALPH BARAK GENOCIDAL GAIN OF FUNCTION DE-POP WEAPONS - PUT A APB OUT ON THESE MASS MURDERERS - https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a
THEY ARE BURNING THE GRAIN IN UKRAINE - TO USHER IN BILL GATES MONSANTO GM CROPS WHERE THE FARMER HAS TO BUY EVERY YEAR, DONT BE DECEIVED - https://www.brighteon.com/dff080ca-d7af-4eab-ac4f-06fa19cad324
ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME! AND HE IS SO RIGHT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
SMALLPOX BIO WEAPON VILES FOUND - VERY MERKY! - https://www.brighteon.com/041b59b8-bc70-4784-918c-74e8d95a6e6a
HE WAS RIGHT! DR JOHN - https://www.brighteon.com/469d0b98-2fdc-423b-a337-8fab1fdb8308
DO YOU SUPPORT NAZIS? HERE IS UKRAINES NAZI SATANIC ARMY - JUST FOR THE RETARDS WHO SEND MONEY TO THESE FASCISTS - https://www.brighteon.com/397d7afd-5eeb-4c08-b4eb-fb911cea148b
THE NAZIS ARE BACK! BUT THERE GAY? SO YOU HAVE TO LOVE THEM????? - CHECK OUT THE NEW NAZI FLAG - https://www.brighteon.com/047489ae-11e3-4729-80c6-80ea587b6f51
THE NWO PLAN IS FAILING! - https://www.brighteon.com/e6e9403b-ad76-4fc9-9d6f-482ecc647e24
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a
THEY ARE BURNING THE GRAIN IN UKRAINE - TO USHER IN BILL GATES MONSANTO GM CROPS WHERE THE FARMER HAS TO BUY EVERY YEAR, DONT BE DECEIVED - https://www.brighteon.com/dff080ca-d7af-4eab-ac4f-06fa19cad324
ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME! AND HE IS SO RIGHT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
SMALLPOX BIO WEAPON VILES FOUND - VERY MERKY! - https://www.brighteon.com/041b59b8-bc70-4784-918c-74e8d95a6e6a
HE WAS RIGHT! DR JOHN - https://www.brighteon.com/469d0b98-2fdc-423b-a337-8fab1fdb8308
DO YOU SUPPORT NAZIS? HERE IS UKRAINES NAZI SATANIC ARMY - JUST FOR THE RETARDS WHO SEND MONEY TO THESE FASCISTS - https://www.brighteon.com/397d7afd-5eeb-4c08-b4eb-fb911cea148b
THE NAZIS ARE BACK! BUT THERE GAY? SO YOU HAVE TO LOVE THEM????? - CHECK OUT THE NEW NAZI FLAG - https://www.brighteon.com/047489ae-11e3-4729-80c6-80ea587b6f51
THE NWO PLAN IS FAILING! - https://www.brighteon.com/e6e9403b-ad76-4fc9-9d6f-482ecc647e24
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