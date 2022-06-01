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The Western Media Will Tell You that Russia is Holding the Grain Supplies of Ukraine to Provoke a Worldwide Famine. - Truth is that the Ukrainian Nationalists are Burning the Grain. - 060122
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181 views • June 01, 2022
In the Western media they will tell you that Russia is holding the grain supplies of Ukraine to provoke a worldwide famine.
The truth is that the Ukrainian Nationalists are burning the grain themselves.
The truth is that the Ukrainian Nationalists are burning the grain themselves.
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