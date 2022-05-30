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Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis believes pope Francis is behind COVID and the jabs (MIRRORED)
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11417 views • May 30, 2022
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Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs https://rumble.com/vulecc-calling-the-shots-dr.-bryan-ardis-believes-pope-francis-is-behind-covid-and.html
Quote: "Get the nutraceuticals recommended by the Florida Surgeon General to protect against Covid-19: https://zstacklife.com/freedom There's a conspiracy afoot. Many if not most people know it even if a majority choose to turn a blind eye to such things. The term "conspiracy theory" has been turned into a pejorative, but the reality is this. There are people conspiring against us and until all the facts are known, all we have are theories. I heard an interesting theory while interviewing Dr. Bryan Ardis, C.D., on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. In it, he claims that all of the known powers driving Pandemic Panic Theater, from the Chinese Communist Party to Bill Gates to Joe Biden, are all doing this on orders from Pope Francis. Dr. Ardis began by explaining the circumstances that brought him to become one of the top people exposing Pandemic Panic Theater. He was driven by a personal experience to examine what our healthcare industry was doing to patients. While looking into everything, he learned that hospitals are being pushed by government to disavow demonstrably effective Covid treatments in favor of drugs and procedures that actually kill their patients. The government had hospitals avoid early treatment, push Remdesivir, and go to ventilators as quickly as possible. According to Dr. Ardis, this was designed to kill people. The obvious question then becomes, "Why?" What could possibly be driving our own government to do things that work against sound medical understanding? When the science says one thing but hospitals are told to do something different, there has to be a nefarious actor behind it all. According to Dr. Ardis, that nefarious actor is Pope Francis."
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Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r
Snuff Hill https://tinyurl.com/573ufnvj ~ Blood Hill https://tinyurl.com/ymckkptu ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://tinyurl.com/bdhz7529 ~ Troy River https://tinyurl.com/2p86hv66 ~ Tent City https://tinyurl.com/56hfw4kf ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/2jvdutm2 ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://tinyurl.com/2p8v8yr5 ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://tinyurl.com/yw952bnn ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://tinyurl.com/djarv3w8 ~ I saw kids in cages outside a masonic lodge being loaded into trucks https://tinyurl.com/46uxrvs5 ~ Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://tinyurl.com/yckfvnn2
World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Darrel Hamamoto on persecution at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3
https://www.brighteon.com/26a4268a-6fad-4d21-aeed-c943382cb9f6
Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs https://rumble.com/vulecc-calling-the-shots-dr.-bryan-ardis-believes-pope-francis-is-behind-covid-and.html
Quote: "Get the nutraceuticals recommended by the Florida Surgeon General to protect against Covid-19: https://zstacklife.com/freedom There's a conspiracy afoot. Many if not most people know it even if a majority choose to turn a blind eye to such things. The term "conspiracy theory" has been turned into a pejorative, but the reality is this. There are people conspiring against us and until all the facts are known, all we have are theories. I heard an interesting theory while interviewing Dr. Bryan Ardis, C.D., on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. In it, he claims that all of the known powers driving Pandemic Panic Theater, from the Chinese Communist Party to Bill Gates to Joe Biden, are all doing this on orders from Pope Francis. Dr. Ardis began by explaining the circumstances that brought him to become one of the top people exposing Pandemic Panic Theater. He was driven by a personal experience to examine what our healthcare industry was doing to patients. While looking into everything, he learned that hospitals are being pushed by government to disavow demonstrably effective Covid treatments in favor of drugs and procedures that actually kill their patients. The government had hospitals avoid early treatment, push Remdesivir, and go to ventilators as quickly as possible. According to Dr. Ardis, this was designed to kill people. The obvious question then becomes, "Why?" What could possibly be driving our own government to do things that work against sound medical understanding? When the science says one thing but hospitals are told to do something different, there has to be a nefarious actor behind it all. According to Dr. Ardis, that nefarious actor is Pope Francis."
-
Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r
Snuff Hill https://tinyurl.com/573ufnvj ~ Blood Hill https://tinyurl.com/ymckkptu ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://tinyurl.com/bdhz7529 ~ Troy River https://tinyurl.com/2p86hv66 ~ Tent City https://tinyurl.com/56hfw4kf ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/2jvdutm2 ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://tinyurl.com/2p8v8yr5 ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://tinyurl.com/yw952bnn ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://tinyurl.com/djarv3w8 ~ I saw kids in cages outside a masonic lodge being loaded into trucks https://tinyurl.com/46uxrvs5 ~ Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://tinyurl.com/yckfvnn2
World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Darrel Hamamoto on persecution at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3
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