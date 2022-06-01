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TREASON 2

https://www.brighteon.com/6700608a-1db5-4c0f-a62f-eb3797fb8a31





Revelation 13:2 'And the beast which I saw was like a leopard, and it's feet like a bear's, and it's mouth like the mouth of a lion: and the dragon (China's CCP/PLA) gave him (WHO's Director-General) his power, and his seat, and great authority.' 5 The beast was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months. 6 It opened its mouth to blaspheme God (Yuval Noah Harari), and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven. 7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation. 8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world. 15 The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark (injected luciferase nano graphene 5G Bluetooth technology) on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18 This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast (with AI or self-aware CERN based supernatural artificial intelligence which is otherwise known as the anti-Christ), for it is the number of a man. That number is 666.' Special thanks go to all the contributors in this video who made the truth known. May God bless and protect you in the apocalyptic days to come. Dishonorable recognition is also given to the Nazi collaborator, transhumanist, free will stealing, beast worshipping, lying traitors who offer us, the people, their dystopian solutions to the genocidal man-made problems they created. A partial list of these multi-generational crime family names include Klaus Schwab, his mentor Henry Kissinger, family members of the Rockefellers, family members the Rothschilds, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, George Soros, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, liberal Joe (CCP front man) Biden and, yes, even conservative Donald (pro DOD sanctioned warp speed MRNA gene editing therapy) Trump; who flipped on his promise to drain the swamp when he appointed swampers to his administration. This is a Red Pill video. All politicians, judges, prosecutors, military leaders and law enforcement personnel who continue to maintain a hear, see and speak no evil about the crimes against humanity taking place in our geo-political world today, as presented in the contents of this video, you all are complicit in the greatest crimes ever committed. Given the massive amount of credible indictable evidence that has emerged since the false Covid-19 pandemic was declared, it is your fiduciary duty to hold these psychopathic criminals accountable. If you do nothing you are accessories. Ephesians 6:12 'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.' Unintentional credit omissions for this production are now given to: Greg Reese, Jesse Waters, Senator Rand Paul, Dr Ryan N. Cole and Five Times August for the song 'Sad Little Man'.