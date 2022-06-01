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Ukraine's infamous Azov battalion rebrands from Nazi ideology
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284 views • June 01, 2022
RT.
Ukraine's notorious Azov Battalion is trying to rid itself of neo-Nazi symbols. Members of its new unit, Azov Kharkov, have changed their patches to a more traditional trident symbol, yet recent pictures show Azov Kharkov commanders with Nazi symbols on their uniforms. RT's Roman Kosarev explains what's behind this attempt to repaint the unit's image in the eyes of the West.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16sqqk-ukraines-infamous-azov-battalion-rebrands-from-nazi-ideology.html
Ukraine's notorious Azov Battalion is trying to rid itself of neo-Nazi symbols. Members of its new unit, Azov Kharkov, have changed their patches to a more traditional trident symbol, yet recent pictures show Azov Kharkov commanders with Nazi symbols on their uniforms. RT's Roman Kosarev explains what's behind this attempt to repaint the unit's image in the eyes of the West.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16sqqk-ukraines-infamous-azov-battalion-rebrands-from-nazi-ideology.html
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