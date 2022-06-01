© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. John Coleman - Committee of 300, Tavistock Institute, Club of Rome, Global 2000…Exposing New World Order - 1994 Lecture
Follow
1
Share
Report
421 views • June 01, 2022
1994 lecture of Dr. John Coleman.
A great insight into the ruling hierarchy of the global system, from the Committee of 300 and the Black Nobility of Venice, to the "clearing houses" of global policy, the Club of Rome and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and their many branches across the world
HERE IS BERTRAND RUSSELL'S PAPER THAT DR. COLEMAN SAID YOU WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO GET :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/179jiyyg0xEVwa7SHAwZqsFBGP1QnaJWn
/view?usp=drivesdk
Theses books are somewhere buried in CIA.gov website.
For further reading :
https://mega.nz/folder/G81AgSxJ#NBYObuUINVMy32O-CuTyhA
A great insight into the ruling hierarchy of the global system, from the Committee of 300 and the Black Nobility of Venice, to the "clearing houses" of global policy, the Club of Rome and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and their many branches across the world
HERE IS BERTRAND RUSSELL'S PAPER THAT DR. COLEMAN SAID YOU WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO GET :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/179jiyyg0xEVwa7SHAwZqsFBGP1QnaJWn
/view?usp=drivesdk
Theses books are somewhere buried in CIA.gov website.
For further reading :
https://mega.nz/folder/G81AgSxJ#NBYObuUINVMy32O-CuTyhA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.