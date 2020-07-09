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VACCINATION: THE HIDDEN TRUTH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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49 views • July 09, 2020
To summarize in broad terms, instead of resulting in prophylaxis, meaning prevention, all responses to vaccines actually fall under the broad umbrella of anaphylaxis, which means sensitization, the OPPOSITE of immunization. In this extremely informative video, fifteen people, including Dr. Viera Scheibner (a PhD researcher), five medical doctors, other researchers, reveal what is really going on in relation to illness and vaccines. Ironically, the important facts come from the orthodox medicine’s own peer-reviewed research.
With so much government and medical promotion of vaccination for prevention of disease, the video is clearly devoted to presenting the other side of the issue that parents and others are not being told. The result is a damning account of the ineffectiveness of vaccines and their often harmful effects. It declares that parents are not being told the truth by the media, the Health Department and the medical establishment, with a medical doctor, Dr. Mark Donohoe, confessing that "It is a problem for me that I am part of a profession that is systematically lying to people…"
The video presents well documented answers to questions like: Was it really vaccines that saved us? Why are they only counterproductive? How are many statistics misleading? What do vaccines contain? What are they doing to our organs, immune systems, even our genes? Are childhood diseases really dangerous to healthy children? Why does vaccination continue? What are our rights? Can vaccine damage be evaluated and countered? What is the true key to immunity?
The video raises the fundamental question of whether we should be trying to prevent childhood diseases anyway, in that they contribute to the development of a healthy immune system. If what the video says is true, why is vaccination pushed so heavily by the government authorities?
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
VACCINE NATION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/04e49608-c9a6-4cec-b351-00d2aab3b181
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
VACCINE TRUTH - SHARE EVERYWHERE! - SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSrgFc59GF15/
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
With so much government and medical promotion of vaccination for prevention of disease, the video is clearly devoted to presenting the other side of the issue that parents and others are not being told. The result is a damning account of the ineffectiveness of vaccines and their often harmful effects. It declares that parents are not being told the truth by the media, the Health Department and the medical establishment, with a medical doctor, Dr. Mark Donohoe, confessing that "It is a problem for me that I am part of a profession that is systematically lying to people…"
The video presents well documented answers to questions like: Was it really vaccines that saved us? Why are they only counterproductive? How are many statistics misleading? What do vaccines contain? What are they doing to our organs, immune systems, even our genes? Are childhood diseases really dangerous to healthy children? Why does vaccination continue? What are our rights? Can vaccine damage be evaluated and countered? What is the true key to immunity?
The video raises the fundamental question of whether we should be trying to prevent childhood diseases anyway, in that they contribute to the development of a healthy immune system. If what the video says is true, why is vaccination pushed so heavily by the government authorities?
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
VACCINE NATION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/04e49608-c9a6-4cec-b351-00d2aab3b181
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
VACCINE TRUTH - SHARE EVERYWHERE! - SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSrgFc59GF15/
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
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