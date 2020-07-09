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VACCINE NATION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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65 views • July 09, 2020
In the United States, the number of mandatory vaccine injections had risen to 36 per child in 2008, which is when this documentary was released. As of 2016, a child now often receives up to 123 doses of vaccine by the age of 18. Each of these vaccine injections contains neurotoxins such as aluminum, formaldehyde, aborted fetal tissue, animal by-products, heavy metals, and many others. What happens to a child's fragile immune system when it's overloaded with these toxins? From the award-winning director of The Drugging of our Children, Gulf War Syndrome: Killing Our Own and AIDS Inc. - comes the latest film of critical social importance: Vaccine Nation.
For most people, vaccinating themselves and their children seems like a good idea. Vaccines are safe, effective and are supposed to protect us against dangerous infectious diseases - Right? Wrong! What you don’t know can harm you or kill you! In this groundbreaking film, you will: See the truth about the dangers of vaccines and their direct relationship to autoimmune diseases, infections, allergies and a massive increase of developmental learning and behavioral disorders in children, such as Autism. Discover the truth about the history of vaccines and how they have NEVER been proven to be safe and effective for anyone. Witness the legacy of governmental deception and cover-ups associated with vaccines.
Learn about the corruption within the scientific community and how vaccine studies are seriously flawed. You’ll also follow heart-wrenching, real life stories of the parents and children devastated by the effects of vaccines. Join director Gary Null PhD and over 40 of the worlds foremost vaccine experts in this shocking expose’ that will shatter the truth as you know it.
Yeah, I was adding them from their list:
“13 vaccines”
5 doses of DTaP, ———————-15
4 doses of IPV (polio), ———————-4
3 or 4 doses of hepatitis B, ———————-4
3 or 4 doses of Hib ———————-3
4 doses of Prevnar, (PREVNAR13 has 13 diff bugs) ———————-52
2 or 3 doses of rotavirus ———————-3
2 doses of MMR, ———————-6
2 doses of Varivax (chicken pox), ———————- 2
2 doses of hepatitis A, ———————- 2
1 doses of Tdap, ———————-3
2 or 3 doses of HPV ———————- 3
2 doses of MCV4 (4 bugs), ———————-8
and yearly influenza vaccines ———————- 18, but only Big Pharma knows how many strains of the flu have mutated in this little death shot.
so I actually come up with 123 attacks to the immune system.
They can put all that trash in one shot and vaccinate themselves with it.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
VACCINATION: THE HIDDEN TRUTH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/99b4add4-9360-4654-a1e0-59d7bb7e370c
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJjyO7HWexhF/
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ayncMHuwHZo0/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPq8J9WrBc4w/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0faAx0IJ2nII/
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IS5s72Jvf1PY/
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3teu7p53DHIe/
VACCINE TRUTH - SHARE EVERYWHERE! - SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSrgFc59GF15/
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cPXYFOA0OKPI/
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaYsgpGVGblY/
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1td16BiXtNnT/
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BET1bXx60Pux/
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PWCTPlX2WM3F/
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GhZfoEyrjStY/
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGUamIF8Wwzb/
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/74dRXkAT1lCu/
For most people, vaccinating themselves and their children seems like a good idea. Vaccines are safe, effective and are supposed to protect us against dangerous infectious diseases - Right? Wrong! What you don’t know can harm you or kill you! In this groundbreaking film, you will: See the truth about the dangers of vaccines and their direct relationship to autoimmune diseases, infections, allergies and a massive increase of developmental learning and behavioral disorders in children, such as Autism. Discover the truth about the history of vaccines and how they have NEVER been proven to be safe and effective for anyone. Witness the legacy of governmental deception and cover-ups associated with vaccines.
Learn about the corruption within the scientific community and how vaccine studies are seriously flawed. You’ll also follow heart-wrenching, real life stories of the parents and children devastated by the effects of vaccines. Join director Gary Null PhD and over 40 of the worlds foremost vaccine experts in this shocking expose’ that will shatter the truth as you know it.
Yeah, I was adding them from their list:
“13 vaccines”
5 doses of DTaP, ———————-15
4 doses of IPV (polio), ———————-4
3 or 4 doses of hepatitis B, ———————-4
3 or 4 doses of Hib ———————-3
4 doses of Prevnar, (PREVNAR13 has 13 diff bugs) ———————-52
2 or 3 doses of rotavirus ———————-3
2 doses of MMR, ———————-6
2 doses of Varivax (chicken pox), ———————- 2
2 doses of hepatitis A, ———————- 2
1 doses of Tdap, ———————-3
2 or 3 doses of HPV ———————- 3
2 doses of MCV4 (4 bugs), ———————-8
and yearly influenza vaccines ———————- 18, but only Big Pharma knows how many strains of the flu have mutated in this little death shot.
so I actually come up with 123 attacks to the immune system.
They can put all that trash in one shot and vaccinate themselves with it.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
VACCINATION: THE HIDDEN TRUTH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/99b4add4-9360-4654-a1e0-59d7bb7e370c
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJjyO7HWexhF/
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ayncMHuwHZo0/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPq8J9WrBc4w/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0faAx0IJ2nII/
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IS5s72Jvf1PY/
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3teu7p53DHIe/
VACCINE TRUTH - SHARE EVERYWHERE! - SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSrgFc59GF15/
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cPXYFOA0OKPI/
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaYsgpGVGblY/
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1td16BiXtNnT/
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BET1bXx60Pux/
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PWCTPlX2WM3F/
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GhZfoEyrjStY/
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGUamIF8Wwzb/
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/74dRXkAT1lCu/
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