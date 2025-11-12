2. The Veil of Isis (Birthing the Sun) & '9/11' The 'twin towers' ? (Part 2 of 2)

A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics & Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3



COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ? https://www.brighteon.com/da055834-423e-4695-984d-1c64d4b6098b



Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021 https://www.brighteon.com/746436ec-f76c-49ef-ac5a-b2dbba1b63fc

First genetic identification of human genome with synthetic mRNA in Vaccines (via Crispr cas 9 / Zoetis Gene editing technology) https://www.brighteon.com/e7bbb0a9-db29-411f-b0e9-14f2b17759b0

Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260





Ancient Journey of the Sun https://medium.com/mythology-journal/journey-of-the-sun-cb5eccdd4334 ....(and why does Ra have a snake on his head debate https://www.quora.com/Why-does-Ra-have-a-snake-on-his-head )







Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59





Prior to the 30 million figure by a year or so A prior study revealed 17 million https://www.brighteon.com/6b404b40-e4af-4add-94c3-16bf08844a39 and later more data revealed

The study and film can be downloaded from https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

See also Vaids and Post Vaccination Syndrome on bicthute Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'PVS' https://old.bitchute.com/video/XlR5OGoNfbpw/..... or on Rumble https://rumble.com/v6zbgwa-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid.-del-bigtree-highwire-an-inconvenient-stu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=8a8e859c-1cfc-4b1d-ad8d-0a9fe21026d6



Jennifer Khan (Ted Talks )Crispr Gene editing tech in mRNA vaccine given to Billions of people bypass & destroy immune systems https://old.bitchute.com/video/FQUMYYk7dbL1/





"Blood clots" in the 3rd strand of DNA ... " Died Suddenly (Full Documentary, Not Suitable For Children)" https://rumble.com/v1wcesu-died-suddenly-full-documentary-not-suitable-for-children.html





The Holy of Holies & 144,000 & the Feasts.The 2 Witnesses & Gods image in DNA. Four squared & Cubed https://rumble.com/v1k36ar-the-holy-of-holies-the-144000-and-the-2-witnesses-and-dna.-four-square-and-.html

Queen Victoria's Hemophilia infected European Royals & The Occult Royal Bloodlines (The 'Blue Bloods') https://rumble.com/v38x73k-how-queen-victorias-hemophilia-infected-the-european-royals.-the-blood-the-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a ....... and ...... 'Sanguine Vampiris disease', Hemophilia, Child abduction & sexual abuse, Population control, and the Round Table of Mordred https://rumble.com/v43elgt-final-days-documentary.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Lady Spencer, The goddess Diana daughter of Jupiter, the huntress in the Moonlight https://rumble.com/v28in1s-lady-spencer-the-goddess-diana-daughter-of-jupiter-hunter-in-the-moonlight.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a .... or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/channel/7r6F1Nhpf4As/





Messiahs birth date calculated & known. Born in Bethlehem in the Autumn feasts not at 'December 25th' https://rumble.com/v5gxrdp-messiahs-birth-date-calculated-and-known..html?e9s=src_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

......."9/11"



Pentagon attack on 9/11. Missile or airplane ? https://rumble.com/v594ht8-pentagon-attack-on-911.-missile-or-airplane-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

9/11 Trade Center Building 7 https://rumble.com/v594kd7-911-trade-center-building-7-trump-said-larry-silverstein-is-a-great-friend-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





Part 1 to this video "The Veil of Isis (Birthing the Sun) & '9/11' The 'twin towers' ? " https://www.brighteon.com/070a0400-4dec-401a-b90f-143775e807d1





Film clip from Bladerunner (1986)







