The Veil of Isis (Birthing the Sun) & '9/11' The 'twin towers' ?
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
73 followers
1
62 views • 3 days ago

COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ? https://www.brighteon.com/da055834-423e-4695-984d-1c64d4b6098b


A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics & Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3


Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021 https://www.brighteon.com/746436ec-f76c-49ef-ac5a-b2dbba1b63fc


First genetic identification of human genome with synthetic mRNA in Vaccines (via Crispr cas 9 / Zoetis Gene editing technology) https://www.brighteon.com/e7bbb0a9-db29-411f-b0e9-14f2b17759b0


Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260



Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391

Patent Eligible ? already marked in your DNA ? C40 ( 'Freedom cities ') Gulags, & Bio-Convergence https://old.bitchute.com/video/4JWYQDaDbF9J/ .

Crispr cas 9 (now Zoetis) Gene editing & what it does to your body,DNA/RNA & cells (since Dec 2020) https://rumble.com/v6q90e4-crispr-cas-9-now-zoetis-gene-editing-and-what-it-does-to-your-bodydnarna-an.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59





isisdnanineleven
