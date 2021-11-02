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A Different Kind of Holocaust - New Weapon / Same Evil
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203 views • November 02, 2021
****SUPPORT LINKS Click Below****
1 - https://miltonprime.com/trading-education/articles/cryptocurrency/fiat-money
2 - http://endthefed.org/the-beginners-guide-to-understanding-the-fraud-of-fiat-currency-central-banking/
3 - https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2013/07/24/big-government-and-central-banks-the-real-criminals/?sh=5a9d449c2a17
4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRclukd2Hik
5 - https://www.brighteon.com/d1fdb8bd-df59-4840-abe5-b5daefdbf238
6 - https://www.brighteon.com/ace08899-d912-404e-96fd-c8c901c66d2e
7 - https://www.brighteon.com/ff7ad8d2-2b1f-4c23-a182-661c34e01b13
8 - https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/10/02/over-7200-doctors-and-scientists-sign-declaration-accusing-covid-policy-makers-of-crimes-against-humanity/
9 - https://prepareforchange.net/2021/01/21/dr-simone-gold-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine/
10 - https://www.brighteon.com/71efb4a4-63a7-4d7c-877c-caf7d2fcc779
11 - https://principia-scientific.com/doctor-heart-failure-from-mrna-jabs-will-kill-most-people/
12 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-ryan-cole-what-the-vaccine-spike-protein-does-to-the-body/
13 - https://www.brighteon.com/1eb61b39-89a3-46f7-8426-6aceb2a53fdc
14 - https://www.brighteon.com/e86b8e1e-324f-4999-a291-19deabe8a3a5
15 - https://www.brighteon.com/1a421368-d95b-4aa9-9c42-01a8c91ed41e
16 - https://www.brighteon.com/98b0f138-b288-4673-ad71-24fb9d97e638
17 - https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=dr%20zelenko%20vaccine%20death%20count&;page=1&uploaded=all
18 - https://www.brighteon.com/972a1aaf-e20d-4333-9d48-95a8cef97165
19 - www.brighteon.com/7a00fa66-6622-4c46-99ea-2a9c142cfb06
20 - https://www.brighteon.com/9cd83610-974e-4d23-8fb2-532e5c452706
21 - https://www.brighteon.com/87b2b9cc-3bd3-4e0e-a9f8-eda464ce1c48
22 - https://www.brighteon.com/61d04acb-5c80-448c-8d7b-bc37229591c1
23 - https://www.brighteon.com/33442039-c7f3-46ee-84cf-624ed9cbc17f
24 - https://www.brighteon.com/30ed0b5b-b661-4dbc-9b50-08cbeac84486
25 - www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-san-antonio-walgreens-pharmacist-refuses-to-fill-ivermectin-script/
26 - https://www.brighteon.com/3419fd05-95c5-4e2d-85c7-18d9c1b44bf1
27 - https://www.brighteon.com/7d979816-bc64-4207-8d47-f7d4f2c5541d
28 -https://www.brighteon.com/a864d1b4-320b-4692-a755-24ea6bab6488
29 - https://newpatriotsblog.com/eight-presidents-who-opposed-a-central-bank-federal-reserve
30 - https://newsrescue.com/five-presidents-who-opposed-covid-vaccines-have-conveniently-died-been-replaced-by-pro-vaxxers/
31 - https://www.brighteon.com/4b595a57-49a3-4df9-9f00-fe91ab87ebd9
32 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/banks-raided-property-seized-licenses-cancelled-in-covid-fine-recovery/
33 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-passports-are-just-the-beginning/
34 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/historic-psyop-covid-19-pandemic-will-surrender-will-stand/
35 - https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201
Pfizer's Oct 29, 2021 Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 Vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 was the final straw. To those who truly "see" the tyranny for what it is, you already know most or all of this information. My point for this video isn't to wake the awakened. I put this together to offer them a simple tool hopefully compelling enough to jar their people out of their daily routine and alert them to lurking, present danger, if only for the sake of their children. It is impossible to believe that a group of people could be this focused and evil, unless you UNDERSTAND THE WHY and who is up against you.
The links below will take you to support videos, articles and testimonials from BRAVE and credible sources that speak far more eloquently and authoritatively on the subjects than I ever could. I thank these brave people and organizations for taking many, many for TEAM HUMANITY in this biblical, insane fight between good and evil.
1 - https://miltonprime.com/trading-education/articles/cryptocurrency/fiat-money
2 - http://endthefed.org/the-beginners-guide-to-understanding-the-fraud-of-fiat-currency-central-banking/
3 - https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2013/07/24/big-government-and-central-banks-the-real-criminals/?sh=5a9d449c2a17
4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRclukd2Hik
5 - https://www.brighteon.com/d1fdb8bd-df59-4840-abe5-b5daefdbf238
6 - https://www.brighteon.com/ace08899-d912-404e-96fd-c8c901c66d2e
7 - https://www.brighteon.com/ff7ad8d2-2b1f-4c23-a182-661c34e01b13
8 - https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/10/02/over-7200-doctors-and-scientists-sign-declaration-accusing-covid-policy-makers-of-crimes-against-humanity/
9 - https://prepareforchange.net/2021/01/21/dr-simone-gold-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine/
10 - https://www.brighteon.com/71efb4a4-63a7-4d7c-877c-caf7d2fcc779
11 - https://principia-scientific.com/doctor-heart-failure-from-mrna-jabs-will-kill-most-people/
12 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-ryan-cole-what-the-vaccine-spike-protein-does-to-the-body/
13 - https://www.brighteon.com/1eb61b39-89a3-46f7-8426-6aceb2a53fdc
14 - https://www.brighteon.com/e86b8e1e-324f-4999-a291-19deabe8a3a5
15 - https://www.brighteon.com/1a421368-d95b-4aa9-9c42-01a8c91ed41e
16 - https://www.brighteon.com/98b0f138-b288-4673-ad71-24fb9d97e638
17 - https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=dr%20zelenko%20vaccine%20death%20count&;page=1&uploaded=all
18 - https://www.brighteon.com/972a1aaf-e20d-4333-9d48-95a8cef97165
19 - www.brighteon.com/7a00fa66-6622-4c46-99ea-2a9c142cfb06
20 - https://www.brighteon.com/9cd83610-974e-4d23-8fb2-532e5c452706
21 - https://www.brighteon.com/87b2b9cc-3bd3-4e0e-a9f8-eda464ce1c48
22 - https://www.brighteon.com/61d04acb-5c80-448c-8d7b-bc37229591c1
23 - https://www.brighteon.com/33442039-c7f3-46ee-84cf-624ed9cbc17f
24 - https://www.brighteon.com/30ed0b5b-b661-4dbc-9b50-08cbeac84486
25 - www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-san-antonio-walgreens-pharmacist-refuses-to-fill-ivermectin-script/
26 - https://www.brighteon.com/3419fd05-95c5-4e2d-85c7-18d9c1b44bf1
27 - https://www.brighteon.com/7d979816-bc64-4207-8d47-f7d4f2c5541d
28 -https://www.brighteon.com/a864d1b4-320b-4692-a755-24ea6bab6488
29 - https://newpatriotsblog.com/eight-presidents-who-opposed-a-central-bank-federal-reserve
30 - https://newsrescue.com/five-presidents-who-opposed-covid-vaccines-have-conveniently-died-been-replaced-by-pro-vaxxers/
31 - https://www.brighteon.com/4b595a57-49a3-4df9-9f00-fe91ab87ebd9
32 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/banks-raided-property-seized-licenses-cancelled-in-covid-fine-recovery/
33 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-passports-are-just-the-beginning/
34 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/historic-psyop-covid-19-pandemic-will-surrender-will-stand/
35 - https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201
Pfizer's Oct 29, 2021 Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 Vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 was the final straw. To those who truly "see" the tyranny for what it is, you already know most or all of this information. My point for this video isn't to wake the awakened. I put this together to offer them a simple tool hopefully compelling enough to jar their people out of their daily routine and alert them to lurking, present danger, if only for the sake of their children. It is impossible to believe that a group of people could be this focused and evil, unless you UNDERSTAND THE WHY and who is up against you.
The links below will take you to support videos, articles and testimonials from BRAVE and credible sources that speak far more eloquently and authoritatively on the subjects than I ever could. I thank these brave people and organizations for taking many, many for TEAM HUMANITY in this biblical, insane fight between good and evil.
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