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THE PCR HUSTLE
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178 views • October 06, 2021
Do the hustle...The PCR Hustle!
References:
1. Counties Manukau- What happens to your Covid-19 Test?
https://www.countiesmanukau.health.nz/news/curious-about-what-happens-to-your-covid-19-test/
Kary Mullis on the PCR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWOJKuSKw5c
Celia Farber ft. David Crowe, 7 April, 2020
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
NZ Ministry of Health OIA request PCR test costs - Ref. H202007128
Australian Covid Medical Network:
https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/first-do-no-harm.aspx
NZ’s Covid Leaderboard:
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-current-cases
University of Otago - Coronavirus testing - how does it work?:
https://www.otago.ac.nz/biochemistry/research/otago736925.html
References:
1. Counties Manukau- What happens to your Covid-19 Test?
https://www.countiesmanukau.health.nz/news/curious-about-what-happens-to-your-covid-19-test/
Kary Mullis on the PCR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWOJKuSKw5c
Celia Farber ft. David Crowe, 7 April, 2020
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
NZ Ministry of Health OIA request PCR test costs - Ref. H202007128
Australian Covid Medical Network:
https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/first-do-no-harm.aspx
NZ’s Covid Leaderboard:
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-current-cases
University of Otago - Coronavirus testing - how does it work?:
https://www.otago.ac.nz/biochemistry/research/otago736925.html
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