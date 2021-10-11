Horrific U.S. Patent Using "Vaccine" and AI to Track Who You Associate With

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(Oct 8, 2021) Last Friday former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston joined Brannon Howse to take a deep dive into U.S. Patent “2021/0082583 A1 - Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals”. Document linked below:
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
Brannon Howse Worldview Weekend:
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/vaccine-patents-track-who-you-associate-when-you-go-church-and-your-social-credit-score