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Dire Warning from Dr. Charles Hoffe
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1976 views • July 31, 2021
Dr Charles Hoffe - 62% of Patients Vaccinated for Covid Have Permanent Heart Damage
Dr Charles Hoffe, from Canada, explains that the majority of people tested after the "vaccine" show signs of new onset blood clotting. This is in no way a rare side effect.
LifeSite News is now reporting that Dr. Hoffe was relieved of his emergency room duties, which has resulted in him losing half of his income, because he dared to tell the truth.
Dr Charles Hoffe, from Canada, explains that the majority of people tested after the "vaccine" show signs of new onset blood clotting. This is in no way a rare side effect.
LifeSite News is now reporting that Dr. Hoffe was relieved of his emergency room duties, which has resulted in him losing half of his income, because he dared to tell the truth.
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