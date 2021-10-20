Dr Stella Immanuel Hits Breaking Point, Erupts During Ivermectin Interview

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Dr. Stella Immanuel is not only a very knowledgeable doctor, but also a powerful preacher and a prayer warrior. I would venture to say that devils tremble when this woman prays.