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FDA LAUNCHES "QUACK HACK" PROGRAM TO DESTROY THE NUTRITION INDUSTRY - MARYAM HENEIN (VIDEO)
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64 views • June 17, 2020
This is a great interview of MARYAM HENEIN by Mike Adams from Brighteon. Mike Adams is the Founder of BRIGHTEON, a non-censored Video site created to replace YouTube. Maryam tells us that the FDA, CDC, USDA, WHO, and several other organizations have stepped up their efforts to shut-down the use of all NATURAL and HERBAL HEALTH REMEDIES that actually work. Big Pharma with their chemical concoctions and genetically modified organism vaccinations are the only things these government agencies want you to put into your bodies. They do not teach or allow anything that is healthy or natural anymore. They are followers of the ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE era where chemicals derived from petroleum are to be the only medications allowed to be used by humans on earth. They state that NO CURE or REMEDY can come from PLANTS, HERBS, FOOD, or NATURE that doesn't require a PATENT, PROCESSING, or PAYMENT. Now knowing that the COVID-19 PLANdemic is a False Flag HOAX Event, you can see how their HOUSE OF LIES is crumbling down around their feet. Wake Up and please try to become a CONSCIOUS BEING while the internet is still available, because it will very likely be taken down sooner than later.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Maryam Henein at Honey Colony
https://www.honeycolony.com
Mike Adams on Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Maryam Henein at Honey Colony
https://www.honeycolony.com
Mike Adams on Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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