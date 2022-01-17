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UK NHS HEALTH ADVICE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE THEY ARE ALL ABOUT TO GET STOPPED AND REVOKED.
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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611 views • January 17, 2022
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171

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DR REINER FUELLMICH LATEST UPDATES 19 01 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/

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SCANDALOUS TREATMENT: Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital (England) - https://www.brighteon.com/086c71d4-f00c-46a1-8aa9-c6cb0bc03e85

Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893

UK NHS HEALTH ADVICE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE THEY ARE ALL ABOUT TO GET STOPPED AND REVOKED.!

THESE ARE GOF BIO WEAPONS NOT VACCINES!
NO INFORMED CONSENT UNDER COMMON LAW.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29

5G TOWER GENT - EMF READINGS - https://www.brighteon.com/79b905d3-c8de-437c-a5af-42f2f64f98a3

SCOOBY DOO - THE PLANDEMIC HOAX SOLVED BY YOU PESKY KIDS - https://www.brighteon.com/2294cfd7-cd81-45dd-a193-59e780fe17bf

HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5

"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d

SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/

CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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