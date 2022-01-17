© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK NHS HEALTH ADVICE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE THEY ARE ALL ABOUT TO GET STOPPED AND REVOKED.
Follow
2
Share
Report
611 views • January 17, 2022
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
STREET LIGHTS ARE NOT WHAT YOU THINK, 5G LIGHTS ARE A WEAPON SYSTEM!!? - https://www.brighteon.com/3cb813c5-bb77-4464-aba4-d8501b7829c9
DR REINER FUELLMICH LATEST UPDATES 19 01 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/
The Dr. Hotze Report - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Recap - 1.17.22 - https://www.brighteon.com/d9ec1577-50d4-46bf-ac69-561ec9667205
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
SCANDALOUS TREATMENT: Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital (England) - https://www.brighteon.com/086c71d4-f00c-46a1-8aa9-c6cb0bc03e85
Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893
UK NHS HEALTH ADVICE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE THEY ARE ALL ABOUT TO GET STOPPED AND REVOKED.!
THESE ARE GOF BIO WEAPONS NOT VACCINES!
NO INFORMED CONSENT UNDER COMMON LAW.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
5G TOWER GENT - EMF READINGS - https://www.brighteon.com/79b905d3-c8de-437c-a5af-42f2f64f98a3
SCOOBY DOO - THE PLANDEMIC HOAX SOLVED BY YOU PESKY KIDS - https://www.brighteon.com/2294cfd7-cd81-45dd-a193-59e780fe17bf
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
STREET LIGHTS ARE NOT WHAT YOU THINK, 5G LIGHTS ARE A WEAPON SYSTEM!!? - https://www.brighteon.com/3cb813c5-bb77-4464-aba4-d8501b7829c9
DR REINER FUELLMICH LATEST UPDATES 19 01 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/
The Dr. Hotze Report - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Recap - 1.17.22 - https://www.brighteon.com/d9ec1577-50d4-46bf-ac69-561ec9667205
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
SCANDALOUS TREATMENT: Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital (England) - https://www.brighteon.com/086c71d4-f00c-46a1-8aa9-c6cb0bc03e85
Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893
UK NHS HEALTH ADVICE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE THEY ARE ALL ABOUT TO GET STOPPED AND REVOKED.!
THESE ARE GOF BIO WEAPONS NOT VACCINES!
NO INFORMED CONSENT UNDER COMMON LAW.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
5G TOWER GENT - EMF READINGS - https://www.brighteon.com/79b905d3-c8de-437c-a5af-42f2f64f98a3
SCOOBY DOO - THE PLANDEMIC HOAX SOLVED BY YOU PESKY KIDS - https://www.brighteon.com/2294cfd7-cd81-45dd-a193-59e780fe17bf
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.