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SCANDALOUS TREATMENT: Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital (England)
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638 views • January 19, 2022
"Ivermectin saved my life"
Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple to save this woman's life.
She had been on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask ventilation with possible need for intubation.
The originally prescribed Ivermectin was confiscated by the woman's consultant, who refused to give it to her.
Absolutely unethical and disgraceful conduct!
You can find out more about Ivermectin here...
https://bird-group.org
For more information on lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 go to:
https://covid19criticalcare.com
Also:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Ivermectin had to be smuggled in chocolate into North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple to save this woman's life.
She had been on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask ventilation with possible need for intubation.
The originally prescribed Ivermectin was confiscated by the woman's consultant, who refused to give it to her.
Absolutely unethical and disgraceful conduct!
You can find out more about Ivermectin here...
https://bird-group.org
For more information on lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 go to:
https://covid19criticalcare.com
Also:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
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