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BILL GATES 2005 TEACHES THE CIA HOW TO CHEMICALLY LABOTAMISE AND LUCIFERASE HUMANS USING A CORONA VIRUS TO REMOVE BELIEF IN GOD - FUNVAX - ARREST THIS CRIMINAL!
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364 views • December 29, 2021
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DR. MICHAEL YEADON'S WARNING ON TOTALITARIAN CONTROL AND MASS DEPOPULATION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/B0t2JnES4jJo/
GENOCIDE - DO YOU HEAR THIS? - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
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GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00
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