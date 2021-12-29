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BILL GATES 2005 TEACHES THE CIA HOW TO CHEMICALLY LABOTAMISE AND LUCIFERASE HUMANS USING A CORONA VIRUS TO REMOVE BELIEF IN GOD - FUNVAX - ARREST THIS CRIMINAL!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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364 views • December 29, 2021
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55

DR. MICHAEL YEADON'S WARNING ON TOTALITARIAN CONTROL AND MASS DEPOPULATION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/B0t2JnES4jJo/

GENOCIDE - DO YOU HEAR THIS? - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742

BLOOD CLOT to brain causing seizure - this poor chap is a vegetable now. Sad Video. - https://www.brighteon.com/fec9a4e2-4917-4f0c-8ac5-fe11ed5e6497

BEFORE AND AFTER THE JAB - https://www.brighteon.com/bc1144e1-9709-40fe-93ee-4c57984998a6

THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8

GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00

FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177

INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy