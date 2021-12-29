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DR FAUCI SPEAKS - FIRST AIRED ON MARCH 19TH 2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED WITHIN MINUETS WITH 30K VIEWS - ASK YOURSELF WHY ? - A MUST WATCH!
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173 views • December 29, 2021
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The Great Fauci Flip-Flop - https://www.brighteon.com/b01d037d-609c-402b-b603-b0b0a6f17a8c
100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - https://www.brighteon.com/32831916-3a1e-4eee-9002-ae7fc71c6bbc
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
Patented Genocide: Dr. Martin Exposes Fauci As Mercenary of Death - https://www.brighteon.com/81113cb8-059c-4b70-8c1e-d61f2f543d47
THEY'RE ABOUT TO DEPLOY 5G ON JAN. 5TH - USA https://www.brighteon.com/08ce55cc-4019-4fdb-b898-f786058d9c97
BLOOD CLOT to brain causing seizure - this poor chap is a vegetable now. Sad Video. - https://www.brighteon.com/fec9a4e2-4917-4f0c-8ac5-fe11ed5e6497
GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00
INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
DUMP THE TRUMP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lbkAFOSJWPI/
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
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