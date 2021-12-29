THE INFORMATION BLOCKADE

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
8388 subscribers
The is a wall of information between the people who clearly see the plot to destroy humankind via their plandemic and those who passively accept and obey what their controllers are telling them. The war for the future and safety of humankind will be determined by the degree the aware and awake among us can breach this information blockage and bring people to the side of truth.