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THE INFORMATION BLOCKADE
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487 views • December 29, 2021
Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space

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The is a wall of information between the people who clearly see the plot to destroy humankind via their plandemic and those who passively accept and obey what their controllers are telling them. The war for the future and safety of humankind will be determined by the degree the aware and awake among us can breach this information blockage and bring people to the side of truth.
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childrensciencefdacdcmind controljewishwhonihdeathsinformationfaucivaccinatedjabblockadeinjectiongates foundationcovid-19harry voxunsafe spacekill shotjew banking cartel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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