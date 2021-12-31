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100% Safe And Effective!?
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324 views • December 31, 2021
They want to get digital IDs in place and blame the anti-vaxxers.
Now they’re saying hospital ICUs are almost full — with people who haven’t had their boosters.
In fact, the people with vaccine injuries are double-jabbed.
The full webcast is linked below.
The Crowhouse | The Power Of Words (31 December 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4n0pBfj07R/
Now they’re saying hospital ICUs are almost full — with people who haven’t had their boosters.
In fact, the people with vaccine injuries are double-jabbed.
The full webcast is linked below.
The Crowhouse | The Power Of Words (31 December 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4n0pBfj07R/
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