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The Great Fauci Flip-Flop
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685 views • December 29, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci has flip-flopped or been proven wrong on a host of different corona virus measures and recommendations since the virus first hit the United States.
Fauci, the leading White House coronavirus task force member, has changed positions or faced scientific data proving his stances are flawed.
They range from mask wearing to the severity of the virus and from asymptomatic spread to effective treatments for patients, among other issues.
We all know that Fauci is notorious for contradicting his previous statements, but now "Flip-Flop Fauci" has lost all credibility with the American people.
Fauci, the leading White House coronavirus task force member, has changed positions or faced scientific data proving his stances are flawed.
They range from mask wearing to the severity of the virus and from asymptomatic spread to effective treatments for patients, among other issues.
We all know that Fauci is notorious for contradicting his previous statements, but now "Flip-Flop Fauci" has lost all credibility with the American people.
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