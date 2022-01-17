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HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - A compilation of unbelievable true events
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8795 views • January 17, 2022
This is a clip from the movie Plandemic-2: "Indoctornation", featuring Event 201 and other simulations, including The Great Reset.
Viewers all over the world expressed much gratitude regarding particular moments within Plandemic-2.
Apparently this section of the movie has been highly effective in helping many people wake up to reality.
BE A SUPERSPREADER OF TRUTH
Please share this 10-minute bombshell far and wide!
PLANDEMIC-3 IS COMING SOON
Meanwhile, you can watch both the full length Plandemic-1, and Plandemic-2 (Indoctornation) here...
https://plandemicseries.com
Viewers all over the world expressed much gratitude regarding particular moments within Plandemic-2.
Apparently this section of the movie has been highly effective in helping many people wake up to reality.
BE A SUPERSPREADER OF TRUTH
Please share this 10-minute bombshell far and wide!
PLANDEMIC-3 IS COMING SOON
Meanwhile, you can watch both the full length Plandemic-1, and Plandemic-2 (Indoctornation) here...
https://plandemicseries.com
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