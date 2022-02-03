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Look Inside At the Parts - STREET LIGHTS ARE NOT WHAT YOU THINK, 5G LIGHTS ARE A WEAPON SYSTEM!!?
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346 views • February 03, 2022
I found this on Bitchute. https://www.bitchute.com/video/oNfETv941pk3/
I don't know the technical aspects. Maybe someone else does and can verify this. I just know it's not good.
I don't know the technical aspects. Maybe someone else does and can verify this. I just know it's not good.
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