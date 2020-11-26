America - The Greatest [hidden] Story Ever Told.

Piece by piece people are learning the hidden truth that the Total Destruction of the Germany of (1932/33) - 1945 in World War 2 was because of World Jewry that declared a "Holy War" on the German people on August 7th, 1933 and not because the Germans invaded "Poland". On Sept.1st, 1939 which was a set-up by France and Britain (plus hundred other countries) to Declare War on Germany. Hitler kicked the Jew's out of Germany's Government and forbid them from owning Banks, Radio stations, newspapers, publishing companies, etc, forbid them from being lawyers, doctor's, dentist's and other influential professions but it was the positions of government that pissed them off because "they" couldn't continue their subversion and Communist-based propaganda to continue undermining German Society and when Hitler was given an ultimatum to return all the Jew's to their former positions that they declared their War and began a International Boycott to continue to sabotage the German Economy. When arrests of Marxist's/Communist agitators began which happened to be mostly Jew's who were welcomed into Germany after the "Bolshevik Revolution of 1917" German's felt slapped in the face for their hospitality toward them to only be repaid with rebellion, insult, perversion, criminality and Communist propaganda and hostility toward German's in their own country and in Poland as well. WW 2 was a Zionist-Masonic arranged coup against Western Civilization because "They" were the Only Winners of Both World War's and the Loser was Western Civilization itself due in large part because the so-called "Greatest Generation" was Not that at all because they All failed to see that FDR in America and Winston Churchill in England were Freemason's with Jewish bile running through their veins and Traitor's to not Only the countries and people under their "Leadership" but to ALL of Western Civilization itself!!. What We have now is the corpse of the Christian West and the Luciferian Zionist NWO that is about to be unleashed upon the Entirety of the World and the End of Civilization as it's been known for Millennia along with Christianity, Islam and Everything else for Luciferianism.

*NaSoc -vs- Communism https://www.brighteon.com/1880886c-b8ed-470d-a7ff-3adb631779b4

*What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West. https://www.brighteon.com/4b1c53aa-a557-43ee-86a3-e19024145334

*James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7



*Germany & The Aryans from the East. https://www.brighteon.com/d19ee25f-7a93-46a3-b3aa-7d341ad965c1

The Europeans & The Bolsheviks. https://www.brighteon.com/9609b9df-502a-4ee7-bf7f-4d70eb9ad04f



