Germany & The Aryans from the East.

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Gemany, Japan & World War II. Full [hidden] story of how Japan became one of the biggest allys for Germany in WWII.
*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.
https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7
*113,000,000+ Europeans. https://www.brighteon.com/cf044b0b-4085-4d32-ae00-e96b0a376914