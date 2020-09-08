What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After failed reconciliation attempts, Germany finally struck in the West. In six weeks from lO May 1 940, German forces defeated Allied forces by mobile operations and knocked out the French Empire, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Adolf Hitler compares the vast difference from the first World War. Of how much death incurred in the opening months and how he reluctantly launched the campaign in the West with no options left. However after French capitulation Germany extends unconditional offers of peace on July 19th to vacate Western Europe effective immediately.
*Through the Perilous Fight.
https://www.brighteon.com/fa1fff7a-c71d-493f-b4c3-3ec2bffb7eb3
*Joseph Goebbels final speech. [April, 1945.]
https://www.brighteon.com/7335ec1a-31b6-4f1f-a692-80aa6b38112f