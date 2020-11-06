Through the Perilous Fight.

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"As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one:" - Romans 3:10 "For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;" - Romans 3:23 "Consider the work of God: for who can make that straight, which he hath made crooked?" - Ecclesiastes 7:13 "For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil." - Ecclesiastes 12:14
*Joseph Goebbels final speech. April, 1945.
https://www.brighteon.com/7335ec1a-31b6-4f1f-a692-80aa6b38112f
*What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West.
https://www.brighteon.com/4b1c53aa-a557-43ee-86a3-e19024145334