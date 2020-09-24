Joseph Goebbels final speech. April, 1945.

On May 1st, 2017 - 72 years ago, Hitler's close friend and comrade through thick and thin Joseph Goebbels dies in Germany along side his family. During the last days of April 1 945, as Soviet troops were on the threshold of Berlin, Goebbels was the lone senior official at the Fuhrer's side. On April 30th, Hitler committed suicide at age 56 and Goebbels replaced him as Germany's chancellor.

The following day, he and his wife, Magda (1901-45), fatally poisoned their six children to avoid the Bolshevik reign of terror and plundering happening right outside bunker as countless Germans are being brutally raped, tortured and murdered. The couple would then shortly after take their own lives.





*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre:

https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7

*What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West.

https://www.brighteon.com/4b1c53aa-a557-43ee-86a3-e19024145334

*Through the Perilous Fight.

https://www.brighteon.com/fa1fff7a-c71d-493f-b4c3-3ec2bffb7eb3



