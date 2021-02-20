NaSoc -vs- Communism

National Socialists -vs- Zog World Order (2019) Documentary. "I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews of Judhea, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9 "Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews of Judhea, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9





*Eisenhower 'The Black Butcher'. https://www.brighteon.com/515cf419-4f44-48a0-8f63-9532ad50bea9

*What Hitler Said About The Allied Offensive In The West. https://www.brighteon.com/4b1c53aa-a557-43ee-86a3-e19024145334

*Unit 8200 - The Devil Is In The Details. https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6

*The Apollo Affair https://www.brighteon.com/b542afb8-b0a9-4ae4-99b1-716dd3701b2b



