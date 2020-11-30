Unit 8200 - The Devil Is In The Details.

Ever wonder what makes Israel so good at hacking? How does a small country like Israel consistently produce some of the world’s best hackers and cybersecurity practitioners?

What does it take to make it to elite military cyber units like Unit 8200 and Unit 81?



The secret is people, not technology.



Israel’s cyber success lies in its human capital development system. Everything from assessing and selecting top talent, retaining them, and concentrating everything in one geographic area.







*U.S. National Security Threat. https://www.brighteon.com/00b00083-8d6e-4f90-9336-b6eef909f38b

*In Lies WE Trust. https://www.brighteon.com/26cd6e9d-2249-44fd-bbda-dc2d51c6b76e

*The Apollo Affair https://www.brighteon.com/b542afb8-b0a9-4ae4-99b1-716dd3701b2b

*Moon Landing: The Devil Is In The Details. https://rumble.com/v2ff714-moon-landing-the-devil-is-in-the-details..html









∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

