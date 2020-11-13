U.S. National Security Threat.

You’ll see how Israel has influence over any and ALL American policies, both foreign (and especially foreign) and domestic. They’ve employed entire departments within the Defense Ministry (Lekem — “defunct” since the Jonathan Pollard scandal), and other departments within the Israeli military/intelligence world (Unit 8200 / Talpiot), to steer operatives toward goals and ultimately move all the (Cyber) High-Technology Sector (private & military alike) over to Israel and from there to our supposed mortal enemies like China, Russia, India, Iran, Turkey... and others. This is all building up to the 'New Silk Road' known as the Belt and Road Initiative with Soviet Israel & China at the helm. This will be the face of the New Zionist Order (NZO, my terminology.) The New World Order was an experiment conducted by the Vatican and Britain to see if we could rule ourselves under a pseudo-Republican style of governance all the while being controlled by the Venetian Nobility (or Black Nobility from Venice, Italy region) and the Zioinists of the time or the Aristocracy found in books like "Our Crowd" by Stephen Birmingham and others like it. This was the pre-Revolutionary time period in colonial America. We need to wake up to the reality. The reality is bad. Zionists control it all and this is no joke. This is not antisemitism. This is a cry for help from all of you to please help me expose this US National Security threat that no one seems to care about! -ADL link admitting that Anti-Zionism *IS NOT* anti semitism:

https://www.adl.org/resources/tools-and-strategies/what-is-anti-israel-anti-semitic-anti-zionist showing the REAL TRUTH behind Jews murdering other Jews to intimidate them into emigrating from other areas (Iraq, Eastern Europen, N.Africa, MidEast, Lebanon, Jordan, et al.) https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v13/v13n4p29_Weber.html

Some links to read up on for background/content and some real truth regarding Zionism and anti-semitism, the State of Israel, etc. below -

https://thesaker.is/zionism-judaism-and-the-jewish-state-of-israel/

Israel is not a US Ally. Not lawfully, not even practically in reality. The fact is that it’s an enemy and the biggest national security threat to the United States of America today! Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump, both, owe their allegiance to one Israeli-Firster, Sheldon Adelson, the ultra-rich Uber-Zionist who has publicly said he would like to nuke Iran off the map. This is the same Sheldon Adelson who once sadly admitted he never served for the Israeli IDF, but has only served in the US Armed Services, and his only goal in life is to be a ‘Good Zionist.’ He put at least $100 Million into the Trump war chest for his 2016 presidential bid (effectively buying the American presidency.) Trump also owes much of his continued wealth & earlier survival through the A.C. Casino failures in NJ to a one finance wizard & current Commerce Secretary on the Trump cabinet, Wilbur Ross. Trumps entire administrative team is only there through Blackmail, nepotism and Intelligence handler purposes. Remember Alexander Acosta and the recent “unforeseen” (lulz) resignation? Just like Donald Trump, Acosta is dirty as the day is long & he’s in bed with the Israelis just as Trump is and has been for decades and decades. If you simply look around Trump’s office in Manhattan you’ll notice all the Pro-Israel, pro-Zionist & pro-Jewish awards & recognitions on his walks and his desk etc. To accuse Trump of antisemitism (as it so happens frequently in the zionist controlled papers/media) is only done for your consumption as a debt slavery in the Zionist economic fiat money system (fractional reserve banking aka the Federal Reserve.)



