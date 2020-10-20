In Lies WE Trust.

This documentary was banned from Youtube "not surprised" channel. Youtube stated that the documentary was banned worldwide, WHY?. This full length documentary about medical madness, cloaked in bioterrorism preparedness, will awaken the brain dead. It exposes health officials, directed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), for conducting a "War of Terror" that is killing millions of unwitting Americans (and others.) BTW, my older sister received the polio vaccine during this time, and I believe it gave her Leukemia, which resulted in her untimely death of 4 years old. It was produced by award-winning humanitarian, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz, a world-renowned authority in public health education, covert intelligence agency operations, and emerging diseases investigations. He is the author of three American bestsellers, including Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola—Nature, Accident or Intentional? and Healing Codes for the Biological Apocalypse. his 3 doctorates are listed as follows: Dental Doctorate - TuftsUniversity, 1977 Master’s Degree - Harvard University, 1982 Naturopathic Doctorate - WONM, 2006 This monumental film exposes the agents and agencies behind: Hollywood films and the media creating a profitable culture of bioterror; the "War on Terrorism" used to control populations; the most lucrative war in history—the "War on Cancer;" the onslaught of dozens of new immunological diseases and deadly flus; the "War on AIDS" triggered by contaminated vaccines; the anthrax mailings resulting in restricted freedoms, and sales of toxic drugs, deadly vaccines, and more. *Documents displayed in film http://inlieswetrust.com *For over 400 of the top Critically important videos see http://netctr.com/media, much more at the site. Wake up, get involved, Save the Republic - the future (our children), your life will depend on what you do from now on. *also check out: Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz http://www.DrLenHorowitz.com





*Unit 8200 - The Devil Is In The Details. https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6

*U.S. National Security Threat. https://www.brighteon.com/00b00083-8d6e-4f90-9336-b6eef909f38b

*Sons of Kain: War Crimes. https://www.brighteon.com/79779b80-cec2-49c6-8c3c-4de2f812b78f

*Sons of Kain: Satanic Sexualization. https://www.brighteon.com/b9566910-f049-4cfa-99e3-cd82737467a9

*Dr. Robert E. Willner: Deadly Deception. https://www.brighteon.com/dad98910-1163-4e46-9ccb-142a56db16b1

*The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society. https://www.brighteon.com/6d8d0e30-b178-4032-b8d5-97e1d9e78a15



