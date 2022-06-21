Dr. Robert E. Willner: Deadly Deception.

Dr. Robert E. Willner (21 June 1929 — 15 April 1995) was an American doctor noted for his role in AIDS "denialism", the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection.

Dr. Willner Injected himself with HIV to prove that does not cause AIDS in front of a gathering of about 30 alternative-medicine practitioners and several journalists, Willner stuck a needle in the finger of Andres, 27, a Fort Lauderdale student who says he has tested positive for HIV. Then, the 65-year-old doctor stuck himself.

Dr. Willner tested negative multiple times.

He died of a heart attack 4 months later 15th. April 1995

*Read: Dr. Robert E. Willner Book - Deadly Deception: The Proof that Sex and HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause AIDS –

https://archive.org/details/deadly-deception-robert-willner_20201031

Fauci On How AIDS Spread: "It Was Very Simple... You Take An Infectious Agent And You Introduce It Into A Population" - Fauzzi at the NIH on Nov.4th.1984

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzK3dg59TuY

*Fauci’s Horrifying Past & Sinister Track Record



https://dailynewsbreak.org/dr-faucis-horrifying-past-sinister-track-record/

COVID19 in just 19min: https://www.brighteon.com/831af8f5-e758-4e8d-9c43-0ac94d08447b



