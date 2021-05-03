Covid-19 Immunity Fraud.

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Cov-SARS-2 immunity in 19mins.
*Dr. Carrie Madej on SARS-CoV 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/1aeff5a9-11d5-4e19-a6c1-ab51e0aaa575
*Dr. Carrie Madej on Transhuman[ism]:
https://www.brighteon.com/512f05c2-bcfc-41a8-91cc-d584b54fcd2b
.Please support Spacebusters.
https://www.bitchute.com/Spacebusters
Virology Debunks Corona (Part I) by Spacebusters (46:27)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7GINdxZRksET
Virology Debunks Corona (Part II) by Spacebusters (46:37)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nZ9szRJ4ZD1
Virology Debunks Corona (Part III) by Spacebusters (46:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jeWagg9ITddh