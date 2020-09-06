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Dr. Carrie Madej explains:
🔘 Human 2.0
🔘 The new Vaxx
🔘 Derek Rossi (Mod.e.RNA)
🔘 Microneedle Platform (MIT)
🔘 HL+V
🔘 Transfection (GMod)
🔘 Synthetic
🔘 Luciferase
🔘 Hydrogel (DARPA)
🔘 Eugenics (BMG Foundation)
* Dr. Carrie Majed on SARS-CoV-2 [PLAN]Demic.
* "Birthing Of A New Race" Mystery Babylon.
* Science for Hire [2022]: A documentary by Dr. Gary Null.
* What the TETANUS vaccine was for?
* Rudolf Steiner: Transhuman[ism] & The Soulless Mankind (1917).
∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!