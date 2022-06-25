The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society.

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The Kinsey syndrome is a must-viewing for anyone who cares about our rapidly declining culture. The film is central to the curriculum for "Sexual Behavior And The Law" and how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes
This documentary shows how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes in America, resulting in the minimal sentences so often given to rapists and pedophiles. Further explained is that the Kinsey data laid the foundation for sex education -- training teachers, psychologists and even Catholic priests in human sexuality. What has been the consequence?
And what was Kinsey's research really based upon?
Working secretly in his attic, Dr. Kinsey was one of America's original pornographers. His influence inspired Hugh Hefner to launch Playboy Magazine - the "soft" approach to porn - which in time would escalate the widespread use of pornography through magazines, cable TV and the Internet. In 2006 the California Child Molestation & Sexual Abuse Attorneys reported that: "The number of victims of childhood sexual abuse and molestation grows each year. This horrific crime is directly tied to the growth of pornography on the Internet."