The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society.

The Kinsey syndrome is a must-viewing for anyone who cares about our rapidly declining culture. The film is central to the curriculum for "Sexual Behavior And The Law" and how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes







Why are children disappearing?

Why must parents live in fear that their children will be molested, abducted, or worse?

Parents live in a state of continual fear.





Kinsey, is considered to be "The Father Of The Sexual Revolution" but did Kinsey liberate America from its prudish view of sex?

Or help to unleash the horrors of our present society?





This documentary shows how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes in America, resulting in the minimal sentences so often given to rapists and pedophiles. Further explained is that the Kinsey data laid the foundation for sex education -- training teachers, psychologists and even Catholic priests in human sexuality. What has been the consequence? And what was Kinsey's research really based upon? Working secretly in his attic, Dr. Kinsey was one of America's original pornographers. His influence inspired Hugh Hefner to launch Playboy Magazine - the "soft" approach to porn - which in time would escalate the widespread use of pornography through magazines, cable TV and the Internet. In 2006 the California Child Molestation & Sexual Abuse Attorneys reported that: "The number of victims of childhood sexual abuse and molestation grows each year. This horrific crime is directly tied to the growth of pornography on the Internet."

Perhaps the most disturbing that Alfred Kinsey has been accused of was training pedophiles to work with stopwatches and record the responses of children being raped!





...and all of this was made in the name of SCIENCE!









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