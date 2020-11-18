Europeans & The Bolsheviks.

'Ilya Ehrenburg was a Jewish Bolshevik writer and journalist. Ehrenburg was best known as the top war propagandist for the Bolsheviks during World War II. During this time, he exhorted Bolshevik troops to kill and rape Europeans that stood in their way. Ehrenburg authored an especially vitriolic leaflet entitled "Kill," which was circulated among the Bolshevik Communists on the Eastern Front: "Break the racial pride of these German women. Take them as your lawful booty. Kill! As you storm onward, kill! You gallant soldiers of the Red army." - Jewish Bolshevik Ilya Ehrenburg More European women had been raped than ever before in the history of the world. They abused and starved to death more babies than there ever were Jews in Germany. They raped and debauched millions of European women and children from eight to eighty. They brought to their death five times as many Germans in one year of peace as died during five years of war.





*113,000,000+ Europeans. https://www.brighteon.com/cf044b0b-4085-4d32-ae00-e96b0a376914

*Germany & The Aryans from the East. https://www.brighteon.com/d19ee25f-7a93-46a3-b3aa-7d341ad965c1

*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.

https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7

*The Apollo Affair https://www.brighteon.com/b542afb8-b0a9-4ae4-99b1-716dd3701b2b