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Zac | Filmmaker | Making of Hidden Truth | Dystopian Film Series 1
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30 views • February 05, 2021
In this video Zac discusses the dystopian films he has made made over the last 6 months while London has been in lockdown and what inspired him to make them.
All visuals and music are created by Zachary Denman:
Masked Agenda | Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c
Mental Health | Episode 7:
https://www.brighteon.com/b235dc82-079c-42a5-bd52-a9f11735ce10
Property Seizure | Episode 8:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4031ab49-af26-4bce-b55d-dc5739078d51
Distorted Consciousness | Episode 9:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba16eaa5-a93d-4df2-8bc0-f547294943ab
Dark Winter | Episode 10:
https://www.brighteon.com/f9db3d5b-165f-4775-8296-d906547f6d74
Safe Guarding | Episode 11:
https://www.brighteon.com/43aa13d1-a2b0-475e-8713-83cadfafdf96
Depopulation | Episode 12:
https://www.brighteon.com/72ab879f-d637-47ce-bc48-a2485e43fe8c
Deep State | Episode 13:
https://www.brighteon.com/667eaa1b-6a6a-4bdb-957a-71c6c2748543
Singularity | Episode 14:
https://www.brighteon.com/c1bebffd-9664-4706-b9b0-d07890c3712e

Full Film Version : Hidden Truth | Dystopian Sci-Fi Film | Series 1 - FULL FILM:
https://www.brighteon.com/f7ceabb0-250d-43ed-9b5a-1115e606783f

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfvj3Pdz-DU
Zachary Denman
Keywords
zachary denmanfilmakerdystopian film series 1making of hidden truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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