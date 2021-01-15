BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deep State | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
132 views • January 15, 2021
The deep state was the undergound network that operated behind society.

Deep State is the thirteenth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series:
You can watch the other parts here:
Masked Agenda | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c
Mental Health | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 7:
https://www.brighteon.com/b235dc82-079c-42a5-bd52-a9f11735ce10
Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 8:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4031ab49-af26-4bce-b55d-dc5739078d51
Distorted Consciousness | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 9:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba16eaa5-a93d-4df2-8bc0-f547294943ab
Dark Winter | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 10:
https://www.brighteon.com/f9db3d5b-165f-4775-8296-d906547f6d74
Safe Guarding | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 11:
https://www.brighteon.com/43aa13d1-a2b0-475e-8713-83cadfafdf96
Depopulation | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 12:
https://www.brighteon.com/72ab879f-d637-47ce-bc48-a2485e43fe8c

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnh8qsWLh58
Zachary Denman
Keywords
deep stateepisode 13dystopian sci-fi short film
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Willow Tohi
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy