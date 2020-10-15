Masked Agenda | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 2 : https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3qzxe2zTug
Zachary Denman