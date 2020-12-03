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Mental Health | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 7
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58 views • December 03, 2020
The mental health crisis happened when society was psychologically broken down after the constant government lockdowns. Even when the "experts" told us that lockdowns didn’t work, governments didn't listen.. no one wanted to accept the plan was to break society and reset the system…

Mental Health is the seventh part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:
Masked Agenda | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yah7XuGo7U
Zachary Denman
Keywords
mental healthepisode 7dystopian sci-fi short film
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