Hidden Truth | Dystopian Sci-Fi Film | Series 1 - FULL FILM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To be continued in series 2, coming shortly...
To view to individual sections of the film:
Masked Agenda | Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c
Mental Health | Episode 7:
https://www.brighteon.com/b235dc82-079c-42a5-bd52-a9f11735ce10
Property Seizure | Episode 8:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4031ab49-af26-4bce-b55d-dc5739078d51
Distorted Consciousness | Episode 9:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba16eaa5-a93d-4df2-8bc0-f547294943ab
Dark Winter | Episode 10:
https://www.brighteon.com/f9db3d5b-165f-4775-8296-d906547f6d74
Safe Guarding | Episode 11:
https://www.brighteon.com/43aa13d1-a2b0-475e-8713-83cadfafdf96
Depopulation | Episode 12:
https://www.brighteon.com/72ab879f-d637-47ce-bc48-a2485e43fe8c
Deep State | Episode 13:
https://www.brighteon.com/667eaa1b-6a6a-4bdb-957a-71c6c2748543
Singularity | Episode 14:
https://www.brighteon.com/c1bebffd-9664-4706-b9b0-d07890c3712e
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Asha - Chloe Wainwright
Elia - V Elodie Silverten
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHCHgfJtukk
Zachary Denman