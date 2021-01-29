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Hidden Truth | Dystopian Sci-Fi Film | Series 1 - FULL FILM
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33 views • January 29, 2021
Hidden Truth is the first series with 14 Short films put together into one film. This is only the beginning for the Sci-Fi Dystopian world. We are preparing for something far bigger...
To be continued in series 2, coming shortly...
To view to individual sections of the film:
Masked Agenda | Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c
Mental Health | Episode 7:
https://www.brighteon.com/b235dc82-079c-42a5-bd52-a9f11735ce10
Property Seizure | Episode 8:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4031ab49-af26-4bce-b55d-dc5739078d51
Distorted Consciousness | Episode 9:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba16eaa5-a93d-4df2-8bc0-f547294943ab
Dark Winter | Episode 10:
https://www.brighteon.com/f9db3d5b-165f-4775-8296-d906547f6d74
Safe Guarding | Episode 11:
https://www.brighteon.com/43aa13d1-a2b0-475e-8713-83cadfafdf96
Depopulation | Episode 12:
https://www.brighteon.com/72ab879f-d637-47ce-bc48-a2485e43fe8c
Deep State | Episode 13:
https://www.brighteon.com/667eaa1b-6a6a-4bdb-957a-71c6c2748543
Singularity | Episode 14:
https://www.brighteon.com/c1bebffd-9664-4706-b9b0-d07890c3712e

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - George Bloomfield
Asha - Chloe Wainwright
Elia - V Elodie Silverten

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHCHgfJtukk
Zachary Denman
Keywords
hidden truthfull filmdystopian sci-fi filmseries 1all episodes so far
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Privacy Policy